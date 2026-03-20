An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India
Tax experts from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice have recently published the latest edition of their tax newsletter.
This edition highlights key direct and indirect tax developments arising from recent judicial decisions, helping businesses stay compliant while identifying opportunities to optimise their tax strategy. It provides practical insights into the evolving tax landscape in India.
Key highlights include:
You can read the full newsletter here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.