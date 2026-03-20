An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

Tax experts from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice have recently published the latest edition of their tax newsletter.

This edition highlights key direct and indirect tax developments arising from recent judicial decisions, helping businesses stay compliant while identifying opportunities to optimise their tax strategy. It provides practical insights into the evolving tax landscape in India.

Key highlights include:

Recent direct tax caselaw highlighting: Income tax consideration of case involving tenancy rights Tax treatment of compensation for termination of a trademark licence

Indirect tax caselaw covering: Ancillary expenses for motor vehicles Treatment of hookah served in restaurants ISD credit Bombay HC powers to seize cash during search or transfer to income tax department.



You can read the full newsletter here.