(i) Levy of penalty for movement of goods in a vehicle, different than the one whose details are mentioned on the E-way bill

(ii) Revenue cannot withhold refund arising out of an order, in absence of any stay

(iii) Mere transfer of export consignment to FTWZ for warehousing before actual export, does not disentitle the exporter from claiming benefit under MEIS

(iv) HC allows rectification of return after due-date to enable availment of ITC-benefit to the recipient.

