A newsletter from Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

In its latest edition, tax experts from Economic Laws Practice analyse recent developments in direct and indirect taxes following a series of significant Indian tax rulings that could affect both businesses and individuals. Recent direct tax decisions clarify the treatment of tenancy rights, compensation payments and other capital receipts, providing greater certainty on when certain transactions may fall outside the tax net.

Rohit Jain, Sumeet Agrawal, and Mohammad Asif Mansoor from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice also review key indirect tax developments, including GST disputes and procedural issues. Recent court rulings address penalty notices, GST treatment of infrastructure projects and eligibility for government support schemes, reinforcing the importance of robust compliance and documentation.

Together, these cases reflect the fast-evolving nature of India’s tax landscape. Businesses should monitor both direct and indirect tax developments closely, as recent judicial decisions continue to shape compliance obligations, dispute resolution strategies and tax planning opportunities. You can read more here.