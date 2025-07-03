An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

India’s 56th GST Council meeting, scheduled for later in July, is expected to address important issues such as rate rationalisation, compensation cess, and compliance simplification. The GST Council is the constitutional body that makes recommendations on GST implementation matters.

Vivek Baj from our Indian member firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), has shared his views on the meeting in an article published in the Financial Express. He discusses expectations around rate adjustments, cess changes, and measures to simplify compliance.

He also notes that the Council aims to balance revenue requirements with ease of doing business, emphasising that any changes to tax slabs should be carefully considered to avoid fuelling inflation or increasing compliance burdens.

