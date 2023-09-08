An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India 

 

Our Indian partner firm, Economic Laws Practice, has published the 17th edition of their GST Indirect Tax Newsletter in collaboration with the online tax publication Taxsultra, which encompasses significant events in the domain of indirect taxation.

 

It contains the following sections authored by our ELP colleagues:

  • Nishant Shah, a partner in the firm, contributes to the thought leadership section discussing the GST conundrum, the interpretational aspects of the audit that need clarity, and offers suggestions for authorities.
  • Associates Virangana Wadhawan and Bhargavi Shukla have co-authored an article entitled ‘Inspection, Search and Seizure under GST’ which discusses tax administration, powers of Inspection, and the rights of taxpayers.
  • Stella JosephRushil Shah, and Anushree Kothari cover recent key judicial pronouncements.
  • Associate Partner Varun Parmar interviews Mr. Saurabh Goel, Vice President of Finance at First Advantage Group.
  • Sahil Kothari and Pragya Koolwal have compiled a selection of key recent amendments.
  • Niraj Hande and Milan Soni have covered a section on ‘Allied Laws’.
  • Jitendra MotwaniRinkey Jassuja, and Anmolee Deole have published a ‘legal classic’ section focusing on the judgement of Tata Motors Ltd. V. The Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (SPL) And Anr.
  • Finally, Virangana Wadhawan and Raghav Khandelwal have contributed to a section on ‘Quotable Quotes’.

Read the full newsletter here.

