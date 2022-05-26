Further Queries

A significant win by Zepos & Yannopoulos

 

Our Greek firm, Zepos & Yannopoulous, successfully defended a major beverage multinational company regarding the deductibility of business costs before Greece’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

 

This outcome could have a significant impact, as it creates a precedent for limiting the broad interpretation adopted by the Greek Tax Administration in regards to the non-deductibility of participation business costs.

 

Read the full article here.

Greece | Income Tax | Tax

