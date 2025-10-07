Portugal welcomes the global tax community this week as Lisbon hosts the International Fiscal Association (IFA) Congress 2025, marking the first time the event returns to the country since 1966.

Since opening offices in Lisbon and Oporto around 20 years ago, Garrigues Portugal, Member of Taxand Global, is proud to stand at the centre of Portugal’s dynamic business and tax landscape and boasts a team of more than 100 professionals who are recognised for their strong international profile, business culture, and commitment to the values of the Portuguese legal profession.

Praised as “unmatched in the Portuguese market’ (Legal 500, 2024) Garrigues Portugal’s tax team is a market leader and routinely sought after by clients in the banking, real estate, technology, and insurance sectors. The team is renowned for its expertise in managing high-profile M&A deals and complex tax disputes, consistently advocating for clients before administrative, judicial, and arbitral courts.

Pedro Miguel Braz, Partner in Garrigues Portugal, Member of Taxand Global, comments:

“Portugal’s tax landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with heightened scrutiny from authorities and growing complexity in both domestic and cross-border transactions. Our team in Portugal combines deep technical expertise with strategic insight to deliver robust, practical solutions for our clients.”

Pedro adds: “The IFA Congress being held in Portugal this year is a landmark moment – not least because it returns to Lisbon for the first time since 1966. Nearly 60 years on, the congress underscores Portugal’s growing importance on the international tax stage and creates a unique opportunity to bring leading global tax minds together here. We are proud to be part of this pivotal event, which reinforces Portugal’s role as a hub for international tax dialogue and collaboration. We are also looking forward to welcoming around 70 colleagues from Taxand member firms worldwide to Lisbon this week.”

