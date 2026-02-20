An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary
As 2026 marks the first full cycle of GloBE compliance, Hungary presents distinct challenges under the global minimum tax due to its non-IFRS accounting framework and domestic tax structure, which affect what qualifies as a “covered tax” and complicate effective tax rate (ETR) calculations and safe harbour access. Its multi-stage reporting regime – requiring an early annual GloBE status notification followed by both a GloBE Information Return and a domestic top-up tax return – creates a significantly heavier administrative burden than in most jurisdictions, particularly where parent and subsidiary reporting periods do not align.
Combined with technical uncertainties around tax categorisation, deferred tax adjustments and QDMTT calculations, these factors mean multinational groups with Hungarian subsidiaries must devote heightened attention to data quality, timing and local expertise to ensure compliant and audit-ready outcomes.
As 2026 brings the first full cycle of GloBE compliance across multinational groups, the practical challenges of implementation are becoming increasingly visible. Beyond the technical complexity of ETR calculations and Top‑Up Tax determinations, Hungary finds itself in a uniquely sensitive position due to its non‑IFRS‑based accounting rules and the structure of its domestic tax system with competitive income taxation in centre, which influences what qualifies as a “covered tax” under GloBE.
Hungary’s GloBE framework stands out internationally also because it imposes a multi‑stage reporting and filing system that goes far beyond what most jurisdictions require. Hungarian constituent entities must first submit an annual notification confirming their GloBE taxpayer status, due by the last day of the second month following the tax year: for calendar‑year taxpayers, this means 28 February 2026 for the 2025 reporting year. In addition, the full GloBE Information Return (GIR) and the domestic top‑up tax return are then due by 30 June 2026 for calendar‑year taxpayers, introducing yet another distinct compliance milestone. As a result, Hungary’s system creates a significantly heavier administrative burden, requiring earlier calculations, more extensive data collection and tighter internal coordination than what multinational groups typically experience elsewhere.
The latest advisory experience also highlights several pain points:
Given these complexities, GloBE compliance in Hungary requires more than mechanical calculation – it demands specialized Hungarian expertise. LeitnerLeitner’s GloBE team supports groups across planning, QDMTT calculations, GIR preparation, data coherence and audit readiness.
As global minimum tax rules reshape international tax compliance frameworks, Hungary has emerged as one of the jurisdictions where technical nuances of local legislation most strongly influence GloBE outcomes. LeitnerLeitner Hungary offers a comprehensive summary of how these rules intersect with domestic tax concepts – and why multinational groups must pay close attention when modelling their 15% effective tax rate.
Key observations:
Multinational groups with Hungarian subsidiaries should therefore prepare for a more demanding GloBE cycle in 2026 – both in terms of data, timing and interpretation. For tailored support based on your group’s profile, feel free to contact our experts.
