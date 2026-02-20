An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary

Tax experts from our Hungarian member firm, LeitnerLeitner Hungary, have published a more detailed overview of these challenges below:

As 2026 brings the first full cycle of GloBE compliance across multinational groups, the practical challenges of implementation are becoming increasingly visible. Beyond the technical complexity of ETR calculations and Top‑Up Tax determinations, Hungary finds itself in a uniquely sensitive position due to its non‑IFRS‑based accounting rules and the structure of its domestic tax system with competitive income taxation in centre, which influences what qualifies as a “covered tax” under GloBE.

Hungary’s GloBE framework stands out internationally also because it imposes a multi‑stage reporting and filing system that goes far beyond what most jurisdictions require. Hungarian constituent entities must first submit an annual notification confirming their GloBE taxpayer status, due by the last day of the second month following the tax year: for calendar‑year taxpayers, this means 28 February 2026 for the 2025 reporting year. In addition, the full GloBE Information Return (GIR) and the domestic top‑up tax return are then due by 30 June 2026 for calendar‑year taxpayers, introducing yet another distinct compliance milestone. As a result, Hungary’s system creates a significantly heavier administrative burden, requiring earlier calculations, more extensive data collection and tighter internal coordination than what multinational groups typically experience elsewhere.

The latest advisory experience also highlights several pain points:

Given these complexities, GloBE compliance in Hungary requires more than mechanical calculation – it demands specialized Hungarian expertise. LeitnerLeitner’s GloBE team supports groups across planning, QDMTT calculations, GIR preparation, data coherence and audit readiness.

Hungary: Navigating GloBE’s Technical Challenges – Why Local Rules Require Special Attention

As global minimum tax rules reshape international tax compliance frameworks, Hungary has emerged as one of the jurisdictions where technical nuances of local legislation most strongly influence GloBE outcomes. LeitnerLeitner Hungary offers a comprehensive summary of how these rules intersect with domestic tax concepts – and why multinational groups must pay close attention when modelling their 15% effective tax rate.

Key observations:

Hungary’s GloBE framework, with its multi-stage reporting and filing system, stands out internationally: Hungary applies a multi‑stage GloBE reporting system that goes well beyond what most jurisdictions require. First, Hungarian constituent entities must submit an annual GloBE status notification by the last day of the second month after the tax year (e.g., 28 February 2026 for 2025). They must then file both the GIR and the domestic top‑up tax return by 30 June 2026, adding another separate compliance step. This structure results in a significantly heavier administrative burden, demanding earlier calculations, more extensive data collection and tighter coordination than in most countries.

Hungarian accounting rules often diverge from GloBE methodology: Taxes that function economically as profit‑based levies may not qualify as “covered taxes” for accounting purposes under Hungarian GAAP, affecting safe harbour positions and ETR results and need for recalculation for GloBE covered taxes calculations. ,

Taxes that function economically as profit‑based levies may not qualify as “covered taxes” for accounting purposes under Hungarian GAAP, affecting safe harbour positions and ETR results and need for recalculation for GloBE covered taxes calculations. , Reporting periods rarely align between parent companies and Hungarian subsidiaries: The ultimate parent’s reporting year determines the GloBE computation period, but Hungarian entities must file their GloBE forms based on their domestic tax year – creating dual‑track compliance obligations.

The ultimate parent’s reporting year determines the GloBE computation period, but Hungarian entities must file their GloBE forms based on their domestic tax year – creating dual‑track compliance obligations. Administrative load is rising sharply: The combination of QDMTT filings, GIR preparation, required reconciliations and increased audit exposure means Hungarian companies must invest heavily in data quality and internal coordination.

The combination of QDMTT filings, GIR preparation, required reconciliations and increased audit exposure means Hungarian companies must invest heavily in data quality and internal coordination. Holistic support is becoming essential: LeitnerLeitner provides integrated planning, QDMTT and GloBE modelling, compliance execution, and technical training to help groups reduce exposure and ensure audit‑ready documentation in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Multinational groups with Hungarian subsidiaries should therefore prepare for a more demanding GloBE cycle in 2026 – both in terms of data, timing and interpretation. For tailored support based on your group’s profile, feel free to contact our experts.

Tax experts from LeitnerLeitner Hungary have published the full-service overview, available here.