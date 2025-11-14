An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary

As the end of the year approaches, businesses operating in or looking towards Hungary are encouraged to review key tax and reporting obligations for 2025/26. Tax experts from our Hungarian member firm LeitnerLeitner have outlined the main deadlines and strategic options, including:

1–20 November 2025: window to register as a group corporate taxpayer

20 November 2025: advance payment due for the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) under GloBE rules

1 December 2025: deadline to elect payment of taxes in euros or US dollars

31 December 2025: final date to opt for the small business tax (KIVA) effective 1 January 2026

The end of the year also triggers key transfer pricing requirements, including country-by-country reports, Master File availability, and benchmark reviews. Meanwhile, the 2026 Hungarian tax package, now under public consultation, could introduce significant structural changes that merit early planning.

