An overview by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary
As the end of the year approaches, businesses operating in or looking towards Hungary are encouraged to review key tax and reporting obligations for 2025/26. Tax experts from our Hungarian member firm LeitnerLeitner have outlined the main deadlines and strategic options, including:
The end of the year also triggers key transfer pricing requirements, including country-by-country reports, Master File availability, and benchmark reviews. Meanwhile, the 2026 Hungarian tax package, now under public consultation, could introduce significant structural changes that merit early planning.
You can read the full detailed overview here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.