An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

In a recent landmark ruling, the Greek Supreme Court has upheld the right to deduct VAT on hospitality expenses linked to business activities.

The Tax Litigation team of Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece, led by Alex Karopoulos, successfully argued on behalf of a major pharmaceutical company, the right to deduct and recover the VAT on hospitality expenses incurred in the context of the company’s business activity, and that Greece’s long-standing VAT prohibition violated the EU VAT Directive.

This decision overturns decades of tax authority practice, potentially lowering corporate event costs for businesses.

