A contribution by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

Maria Zoupa, Daphne Cozonis, Ioanna Tapeinou, Diana Tsourapa and Elina Belouli from our Greek firm Zepos & Yannopoulos have contributed to the Chambers and Partners Corporate Tax 2025 Global Guide, covering 43 jurisdictions. They share key insights into the latest legal developments in the Greek tax landscape.

The guide provides expert commentary on a wide range of corporate tax issues, including:

Types of Business Entities, Their Residence and Basic Tax Treatment

Key General Features of the Tax Regime Applicable to Incorporated Businesses

Division of Tax Base Between Corporations and Non-Corporate Businesses

Key Features of Taxation of Inbound Investments

Key Features of Taxation of Non-Local Corporations

Key Features of Taxation of Foreign Income of Local Corporations

Anti-Avoidance

Audit Cycles

BEPS

