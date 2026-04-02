An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece
The Tax Controversy & Litigation team at our Greek member firm, Zepos & Yannopoulos has successfully defended an applicant company’s right to tax deferral on goodwill from a business sector spin-off, achieving the cancellation of an approximate €2 million tax assessment.
The tax authority claimed the company failed to record goodwill in a separate account, making it immediately taxable. However, the Dispute Resolution Committee ruled that:
The decision highlights that under Greek Accounting Standards, the substance of accurate and transparent bookkeeping should take precedence over strict formalism, if events and transactions are clearly traceable in the overall accounting records and financial statements.
The Zepos & Yannopoulos’ Tax Controversy & Litigation team was led by Diana Tsourapa, with the assistance of Alex Karopoulos, and Eva Sakellaridou. You can read the full article here.
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