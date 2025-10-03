An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

The long-awaited mandatory e-invoicing framework has officially been introduced in Greece following relevant EU legislative developments.

Implementation will be rolled out in two phases during 2026, depending on business size. Specific methods must be used for local e-invoicing, and businesses are required to submit a special declaration indicating their chosen invoicing method (including in cases of early adoption) to ensure compliance.

To encourage early adoption, incentives are available in the form of super-deductions and increased depreciation for related costs. Georgia Voutsa and Konstantinos Gialamas from our Greek firm Zepos & Yannopoulos have published a more detailed analysis of the change in their Tax & Accounting newsletter which can be read here.