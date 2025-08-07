loader image

An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

Greece has enacted a new law improving its lump-sum tax regime and refining the family office framework to attract high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families. Key changes include allowing family members to join the lump-sum regime via supplementary applications, expanding gift and inheritance tax exemptions to all foreign assets (retroactively from 2020), and clarifying cross-border tax benefits.

For family offices, the law broadens permissible services to include advisory roles for trustees, reduces the minimum expenditure threshold from €1M to €500K, and confirms exemptions from Greek place of effective management (PoEM) rules for services to foreign entities. These updates aim to boost Greece’s appeal as a hub for international wealth management.

Tax experts from our Greek member firm Zepos & Yannopoulos have published a more detailed overview of the new law which can be read here.

