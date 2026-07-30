An analysis from LED Taxand, Taxand Italy

The publication of OECD Taxation Working Paper No. 77 marks one of the first attempts to assess the effects of the Global Minimum Tax following its implementation.

The initial evidence indicates an increase in the consolidated accounting Effective Tax Rate of multinational groups most exposed to the reform, with no statistically significant short-term adverse effects on tangible investment or employment. However, the accounting measure used by the OECD is different from the jurisdictional GloBE Effective Tax Rate and does not isolate the impact of the QDMTT, IIR and UTPR.

Our Italian member firm, LED Taxand examines the architecture of the GloBE Rules, the initial empirical evidence and the implications of Pillar Two for multinational groups’ tax governance and information systems, which you can read here.