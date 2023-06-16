Further Queries

An overview from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

 

The German Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) has issued new Administrative Principles on Transfer Pricing. After less than two years, the previous principles from 2021 will be replaced. The new version focuses in particular on changes in the area of the price adjustment clause and on financing relationships within the group. The position of the tax authorities on the transfer of functions taxation is now also integrated.

 

Our colleagues from our German member firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, George BestelmeyerSven-Eric Bärsch and Sven Kluge provide an overview in the #FGSBlog and explain the practical implications for companies.

 

Read the full article here.

