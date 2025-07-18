loader image

An analysis by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

Germany’s Federal Tax Court has recently ruled that the Dutch 30% rule – which allows a flat-rate deduction of 30% from taxable salary for qualifying foreign employees – does not lead to actual non-taxation under the Germany-Netherlands double taxation treaty.

The court confirmed that this rule is a flat-rate reimbursement of work-related expenses rather than a tax exemption. Therefore, salary payments remain treated as actually taxed in the Netherlands and are exempt from German taxation under the treaty’s subject-to-tax clause. This decision clarifies the treatment of the 30% rule for cross-border employees and limits Germany’s ability to tax such income under domestic switch-over provisions.

Dr. Christian Hick from our German firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg has published a more detailed examination of this ruling, which can be read here.

