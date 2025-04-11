loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

Register now to join us for an exclusive Funds and Asset Management Tax Briefing in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 6 May 2025, from 4:00–5:30pm (registration from 3:30pm), where our colleagues from Borgen Tax will be joined by colleagues from Atoz, our member firms from The Netherlands and Luxembourg.

 

With Luxembourg leading Europe’s fund market, this session explores when a Luxembourg investment platform makes sense, key tax and VAT considerations, and structuring options for Dutch investors, PE houses, and portfolio companies.

 

Expert speakers will include Oliver HoorThibaut BoulangéEvert-Jan Spoelder and Karel Pellemans who will discuss:

 

  • Luxembourg fund structures & market relevance
  • Tax implications for Dutch investments
  • PE, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt focus
  • Substance & VAT considerations
  • Latest developments in Luxembourg

 

Register here to secure your place.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Luxembourg | Netherlands | Real Estate Tax | Tax | VAT

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search