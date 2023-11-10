An analysis by Arsene Taxand, Taxand France

Over the last year, the French Research Tax Credit (CIR) has come under increased scrutiny, facing opposition from a majority of MPs in the French National Assembly’s Finance Committee.

Attempts were made by some lawmakers to limit the credit, proposing two major changes: one aimed at reducing the credit for large projects, and the other to exclude the financial sector, both of which were ultimately rejected by the government. Despite the legislative framework of the CIR remaining for next year, these proposals signify the enduring tension around this credit as a result of the scheme’s high cost.

Frédéric Teper, a partner at our French firm, Arsene Taxand, has contributed to an article in Option Finance analysing this situation. You can find the full article here.