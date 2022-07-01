Further Queries

Related Content

Flexible work arrangements: tax, employment & immigration issues

 

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional lockdowns forced many employees to work from home indefinitely. As public health measures begin to ease, many employers have permanently adopted flexible working arrangements that involve their employees working from home on a full-time or hybrid basis.

 

Our Canadian firm, BLG, summarises the important tax considerations for employers adopting flexible working arrangements.

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Canada | Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search