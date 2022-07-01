Flexible work arrangements: tax, employment & immigration issues
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional lockdowns forced many employees to work from home indefinitely. As public health measures begin to ease, many employers have permanently adopted flexible working arrangements that involve their employees working from home on a full-time or hybrid basis.
Our Canadian firm, BLG, summarises the important tax considerations for employers adopting flexible working arrangements.
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.