An analysis by Borenius, Taxand Finland

Finland’s Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has recently ruled on the prerequisites for establishing a VAT group.

In its judgment, the SAC denied a group engaged in the provision of VAT-exempt social and healthcare services the possibility of forming a VAT group. According to the SAC, the purpose of the Finnish Value Added Tax Act is to permit VAT grouping solely for companies that operate in financial and insurance sectors.

