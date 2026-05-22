An analysis by Borenius, Taxand Finland

The Finnish Government has proposed major changes to corporate tax rules, including cutting the corporate income tax rate from 20% to 18% and extending the period companies can carry forward business losses from 10 to 25 years. The lower tax rate is expected to take effect from the 2027 tax year and will also apply to income earned in Finland by foreign companies, while the longer loss carry‑forward period will apply to losses from 2026 onwards.

Following the change, Finland’s nominal corporate income tax rate would fall below the EU and OECD country averages. This would enhance Finland’s attractiveness as an investment destination in the international tax competition. New investments are also expected to create jobs in Finland, having a positive effect on employment, particularly in capital-intensive industries.

Heikki Wahlroos and Mia Vaninio from our Finnish member firm Borenius provide a detailed analysis of the proposal, which you can read here.