Further Queries

Related Content

An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais

 

In its June 2022 “Overall Federal Tax Gap Report, 2014-2018,” the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) estimates that its net tax gap for 2018 ranges between $18.1 billion and $23.4 billion.

 

The new federal tax gap report identifies key areas of tax non-compliance or non-payment. As such, corporations operating in certain sectors identified as high-risk in terms of non-compliance will likely be subject to increased audit scrutiny.

 

Laura Goldbach (Partner), Natalie Goulard (Partner) and Les Honywill (Associate) of our Canadian firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, provide a detailed overview of the report.

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Canada | Compliance | Corporation Tax | Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search