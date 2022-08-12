An overview of the case by Tax Partner AG
On December 15 2021, the Federal Administrative Court of Switzerland (FAC) ruled that management fees paid by a Swiss real estate company to a related foreign investment adviser did not comply with the arm’s-length principle.
As the case will soon be brought before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court,
Monika Bieri and Caterina Colling-Russo of our Swiss firm, Tax Partner AG Switzerland, share their thoughts.
Read the full article here.
