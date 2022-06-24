An analysis of the implications by Atoz Luxembourg

The European court recently amended a German provision that required foreign investors to demonstrate “no offset” of German withholding taxes in order to get a refund.

According to our Luxembourg firm, Atoz Luxembourg, the decision is of high importance as currently, more than 30,000 withholding taxes reclaim applications are pending with the Federal Tax Office. The new ruling will facilitate thousands of claims by EU and non-EU investors.

