An overview from ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg
ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg, explores the implications of the European Commission’s Proposal for a Council Directive on Faster and Safer Relief of Excess Withholding Taxes. With this new initiative, the Commission aims to tackle the current particularly burdensome withholding tax refund procedures for cross-border investors in the EU and, at the same time, the risks of tax abuse related to refund procedures revealed notably by the Cum/Ex and Cum/Cum scandals.
The proposal, which was published on 19 June 2023 by the European Commission, aims to create:
