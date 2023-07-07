An overview from ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg, explores the implications of the European Commission’s Proposal for a Council Directive on Faster and Safer Relief of Excess Withholding Taxes. With this new initiative, the Commission aims to tackle the current particularly burdensome withholding tax refund procedures for cross-border investors in the EU and, at the same time, the risks of tax abuse related to refund procedures revealed notably by the Cum/Ex and Cum/Cum scandals.

The proposal, which was published on 19 June 2023 by the European Commission, aims to create:

Common EU digital tax residence certificates;

Standardised reporting obligations for financial intermediaries to provide national tax administrations with the necessary tools to check eligibility for the reduced rate and to detect potential abuse; and

Two fast-track procedures, assorted with new due diligence obligations, complementing the existing standard refund procedure to relieve any excess WHT that can be withheld by a Member State on dividend or interest income paid on shares or bonds traded publicly to non-resident investors.

