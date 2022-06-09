ENSafrica provides an overview of tax developments in South Africa
Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published the latest issue of its ENS Insights, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.
These include:
(i) The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng, Pretoria Ι Sasima Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Commissioner South African Revenue Service judgment
(ii) The Tax Court of South Africa, KwaZulu Natal Local Division, Durban | Taxpayer Z v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service judgment
(iii) The Tax Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg Ι Taxpayer M v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service judgment.
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.