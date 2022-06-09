ENSafrica provides an overview of tax developments in South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published the latest issue of its ENS Insights, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

These include:

(i) The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng, Pretoria Ι Sasima Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Commissioner South African Revenue Service judgment

(ii) The Tax Court of South Africa, KwaZulu Natal Local Division, Durban | Taxpayer Z v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service judgment

(iii) The Tax Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg Ι Taxpayer M v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service judgment.

