An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

This year, Greek businesses are required to issue e-invoices for domestic B2B transactions, B2B transactions with non-EU countries, and B2G transactions. These invoices must align with both the European standard format and the Greek Accounting Standards.

The implementation of e-invoicing will occur in two stages based on the business’s size:

Phase A – starting 2nd February for businesses with an annual turnover exceeding EUR 1 million for FY2023

Phase B – beginning 1st October for all other businesses

Businesses that adopt e-invoicing at least two months prior to the mandatory start date can take advantage of a 100% super-deduction for e-invoicing-related expenses and a 100% increase in depreciation for e-invoicing equipment. From 1st May, Greek businesses are also required to provide detailed reporting for e-delivery document issuance and ensure full digital tracking of shipment processes. To meet these new requirements, Greek businesses must adapt their existing ERP and invoicing systems, as well as their accounting and tax functions.

Experts Georgia Voutsa, Konstantinos Gialamas and Panagiotis Lysigakis from our Greek member firm Zepos & Yannopoulos have provided a more detailed summary of the key obligations, which you can read here.