loader image

An analysis by Travers Smith, Taxand UK

The UK government has recently published draft legislation for the new carried interest tax regime, effective from 6 April 2026. Carried interest will generally be taxed as trading income at rates up to 47%, though “qualifying carried interest” will face a reduced effective rate of ~34.1%. Qualification hinges on a fund’s weighted-average holding period (AHP) exceeding 40 months, with partial relief between 36–40 months. Key improvements include relaxed AHP rules for credit, secondary, and fund-of-funds strategies.

Non-residents will be taxed on UK “workdays” (defined as >3 hours of UK-based investment work), with limited exemptions and potential treaty relief. The new regime also aligns with the UK’s inpatriate tax rules. However, issues remain around cash flow under payment-on-account rules, complex AHP calculations, and insufficient clarity for multi-strategy funds. The draft is open for consultation until 15 September 2025.

Elena Rowlands and Tom Margesson from UK member firm Travers Smith has published a more detailed analysis of the new regime which can be read here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Employee | Expatriate | Tax | UK

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search