The Cyprus tax system is still similar to the British system it originated from.

As reported by our partner, Taxand Cyprus, the Cyprus tax legislation imposes the same tax principles on investment funds as it does on other types of entities and different types of investment funds (such as private equity, hedge funds or venture capital funds) are not taxed differently from each other.

Furthermore, Cyprus tax legislation does not have a special tax regime specifically for investment funds, nor does it tax domestic investment funds differently from foreign investment funds with respect to the Cyprus-source income.

