An analysis by Garrigues

On 8 August 2022, a bill was submitted to the Colombian Congress proposing a set of measures that aim to redistribute wealth by increasing the tax burden on those with the greatest taxpaying capacity.

Most of these measures are aimed at increasing the taxation of higher-income individuals, limiting tax benefits for legal entities and eliminating existing asymmetries between occasional profit and ordinary income.

Our Colombian firm, Garrigues, examines the impact of this proposal.

Read the full article here.