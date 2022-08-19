New Insights from Taxhouse

Romania is facing some changes to the Tax Code, coming into force in 2023, which will undoubtedly influence the M&A market. They include increased taxation of dividends and different rules for corporate taxation (profits tax vs. microenterprise tax).

Angela Rosca (Managing Partner) and Adrian Deaconu (Senior Tax Manager) at our Romanian firm, Taxhouse, analyse these changes in the latest Romanian Chapter of Taxand’s Global M&A Tax Guide 2022, which include increased taxation of dividends and different rules for corporate taxation.

Today, Romania remains a preferred destination for financial and strategic investors, including multinationals and private equity investors. The M&A market encountered steady development last year, and 2022 remains on a positive outlook based on the first-semester pipeline.

Our international tax guide is up to date with the latest key Romanian tax changes and will equip you with tax reference topics relevant to making decisions in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals and transactions involving Romanian targets, including current local tax measures and effects.

You can find the link to download the full international Taxand Global Guide to M&A Tax here.