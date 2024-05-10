An overview from Borenius, Taxand Finland:

 

The Finnish Ministry of Finance has recently published a draft legislative bill proposing several changes to VAT and insurance premiums. The standard VAT rate is set to increase from 24% to 25.5%, and the insurance premium tax rate will also rise from 24% to 25.5% for insurance periods starting on or after 1 September 2024.

 

Additionally, the government plans to increase the reduced VAT rate from 10% to 14%, except for newspapers and periodicals. VAT on female sanitary products and diapers is proposed to decrease from 24% to 14%, while tax on candies and chocolate will increase from 14% to 25.5%.

 

For a detailed analysis of these changes, Henna Jovio and Anna-Riikka Nummi from Borenius, Taxand Finland, provide further insights here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Finland | Tax | Tax Policy | VAT

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search