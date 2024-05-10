An overview from Borenius, Taxand Finland:

The Finnish Ministry of Finance has recently published a draft legislative bill proposing several changes to VAT and insurance premiums. The standard VAT rate is set to increase from 24% to 25.5%, and the insurance premium tax rate will also rise from 24% to 25.5% for insurance periods starting on or after 1 September 2024.

Additionally, the government plans to increase the reduced VAT rate from 10% to 14%, except for newspapers and periodicals. VAT on female sanitary products and diapers is proposed to decrease from 24% to 14%, while tax on candies and chocolate will increase from 14% to 25.5%.

For a detailed analysis of these changes, Henna Jovio and Anna-Riikka Nummi from Borenius, Taxand Finland, provide further insights here.