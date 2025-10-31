An interview with Keith O’Donnell, Atoz Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg

Keith O’Donnell, Taxand Board Member and Managing Partner at Atoz Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg, was recently interviewed by Paperjam‘s Guillaume Meyer, highlighting Luxembourg’s proposed carried interest reform will primarily deliver the legal certainty long needed by fund managers and investors.

The reform, welcomed by the Luxembourg Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (LPEA), introduces a highly competitive tax regime for profit sharing, in some cases reducing tax to zero. O’Donnell describes it as a clarification rather than a radical change, aligning Luxembourg with similar regimes in Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

He also emphasised that while the reform will make Luxembourg more attractive to investment professionals, its real impact will emerge over five to ten years, as carried interest cycles mature. Overall, it strengthens Luxembourg’s position without significant reputational risk.

You can read the full article here.