Further Queries

Related Content

An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais

 

On March 29, 2022, the Government of Canada delivered its 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, Canada’s first-issued emissions reduction plan under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

It is anticipated that Canada’s emission targets can only be achieved through the development and proliferation of clean technology, promoted in part using the Canadian tax regime and the adoption of clean technology tax credits.

Our Canadian firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, examines how these could work.

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Canada | Digital Tax | Environmental Tax | Tax | Tax Credit

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search