An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has streamlined the process for claiming home office expenses in the 2023 tax year with a revised T2200 form, introduced in January 2024.

This form, necessary for the “detailed” method of expense claims, now accepts electronic signatures, easing the submission process. Employers are required to answer only the first six questions for employees solely claiming home office expenses. The CRA’s latest guidance offers a more inclusive interpretation of the work-from-home requirement, expanding eligibility for home office expense deductions.

