An analysis by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada

The Canadian Government recently released its Spring Economic Update 2026, outlining a range of proposed tax and economic measures aimed at supporting investment, productivity, and long-term growth.

Our Canadian member firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, has published an analysis of the update, highlighting ten key tax takeaways for businesses and investors. The analysis examines proposed measures and policy developments that may have significant implications across a range of sectors.

Key updates include:

New investment and innovation incentives

Developments affecting business taxation and compliance

Updates to international tax measures

Changes impacting the energy and natural resources sectors

Further measures connected to economic growth and competitiveness

Pamela Cross, Kevin Bianchini, Steve Suarez, Joelle Kabouchi, Grace Pereira, and Ryma Nasrallah from our Canadian member firm Borden Ladner Gervais have provided a detailed overview of the Spring Economic Update, which you can read in full here.