An analysis by Demarest, Taxand Brazil

The Brazilian Federal Government has recently published Law No. 14,932/2024, modifying the documents required to determine the taxable area for the Tax on Rural Territorial Property (ITR). It allows the use of the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) to calculate the taxable area and reduce the ITR.

However, the Environmental Declaratory Act (ADA) remains mandatory for ITR reductions, as no provisions formally repealed this requirement. While the CAR simplifies the process, taxpayers must continue submitting the ADA annually until official clarification is provided.

Experts from our Brazilian member firm Demarest have analysed this move in further detail here, urging taxpayers to stay informed about these changes to comply with tax and environmental regulations.