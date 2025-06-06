An overview by Demarest, Taxand Brazil
In May, Brazil’s federal government issued Decree No. 12,466/2025, raising IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) rates on credit, foreign exchange, and insurance transactions. These changes took effect from 23 May 2025, with IOF on receivables-related credit transactions delayed until 1 June 2025.
Shortly after, Decree No. 12,467/2025 reversed some measures, reinstating:
Experts from our Brazilian member firm Demarest have published an overview of these degrees here, warning that further changes may follow in response to industry backlash.
