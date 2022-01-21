Borenius has partnered with Oikismentorointiohjelma Ry, a mentoring programme that will expand the work they have started with Young Office

Borenius, our partners in Finland, established a work experience programme called Young Office, the purpose of which is to provide young people with immigrant backgrounds with the opportunity to explore academic professions. To further support this idea, it has partnered with Oikismentorointiohjelma Ry, a mentoring programme that will expand the work it has started with Young Office.

