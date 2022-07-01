BMB Partners provides an overview of tax developments in Slovakia
Our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, has published the latest issue of its BMB Newsfilter, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia.
These include:
(i) Slovakia’s Tax Reliability Index
(ii) Draft amendment to the Accounting Act and new Report on income tax information
(iii) Home office reimbursements
(iv) The exemption of employee income-in-kind up to EUR 500
(v)Update on the planned e-invoice introduction
Read the full article here.
