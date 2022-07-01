Further Queries

Related Content

BMB Partners provides an overview of tax developments in Slovakia

 

Our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, has published the latest issue of its BMB Newsfilter, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia.

These include:

 

(i) Slovakia’s Tax Reliability Index
(ii)  Draft amendment to the Accounting Act and new Report on income tax information
(iii) Home office reimbursements
(iv) The exemption of employee income-in-kind up to EUR 500
(v)Update on the planned e-invoice introduction

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Income Tax | Slovakia | Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search