Experts from Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia, analyse key tax measures announced in the Australian Federal Budget.
The Australian Government has released its third federal budget, focusing on cost-of-living relief, investment incentives, and inflation control. The Budget aims to balance immediate relief with long-term investments, amidst expectations of a return to deficit.
Experts from Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia, have analysed some of the key tax measures, which include stage 3 tax cuts for individuals, tax incentives for the critical minerals and hydrogen sectors, and significant funding for housing and development.
Additionally, there are several other business-related changes, such as anti-avoidance measures and expanding the tax base for non-residents.
You can read the full analysis of the budget here.
