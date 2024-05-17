An analysis by Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia
The Australian Treasury has recently released exposure draft legislation for build-to-rent (BTR) income tax concessions, first announced in the 2023-24 Budget.
The proposed measures include:
To qualify, developments must consist of 50 or more residential dwellings, all owned by a single entity for at least 15 years and at least 10% of dwellings must be available as affordable tenancies. If a development fails to meet eligibility conditions, tax concessions will be reversed, and a “BTR misuse tax” will be imposed.
Tax experts from Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia, have published a full analysis of the legislation along with eligibility criteria here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.