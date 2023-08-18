An overview by Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, our member firm in Argentina
The Secretariat of Energy of the Ministry of Economy in Argentina published Resolution No.671/2023 on 11 August 2023 to provide for exceptions to the payment of PAIS Tax (Argentina’s Inclusion & Solidarity Tax) in relation to the purchase of bank notes or foreign currency for the importation of certain goods relating to the generation of energy. These include:
Read the full overview from Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, our Taxand member firm in Argentina, here.
