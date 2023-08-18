An overview by Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, our member firm in Argentina

The Secretariat of Energy of the Ministry of Economy in Argentina published Resolution No.671/2023 on 11 August 2023 to provide for exceptions to the payment of PAIS Tax (Argentina’s Inclusion & Solidarity Tax) in relation to the purchase of bank notes or foreign currency for the importation of certain goods relating to the generation of energy. These include:

Goods falling within the tariff headings of the Mercosur Common Nomenclature (NCM) 2701.12.00 (bituminous coal), 2710.19.22 (fuel oil), 2711.11.00 (liquefied, natural gas), 2711.21.00 (gaseous, natural gas) and 2716.00.00 (electricity); and

Goods intended for the construction and commissioning of the President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline, for the reversion of the Northern Gas Pipeline and for the works that are part of the “Transport.Ar National Production” Gas Pipeline System Program.

