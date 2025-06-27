An analysis by Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

The Argentinian government has recently issued Decree 384/2025, allowing BOPREAL Series 4 bonds – issued by the Central Bank – to be used as payment for overdue tax and customs obligations (excluding social security, health, and withholding liabilities). The measure is effective immediately and administered by ARCA, which also issued procedural guidelines under Resolution 5713/2025.

Payments are capped at USD 1 billion, usable between 30 April and 31 October 2028, based on the bonds’ technical value. This right is protected as part of the holder’s property and is unaffected by future restructurings. Once bonds are used in payment, no claims may be made against the Central Bank.

