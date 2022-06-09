An analysis of its implications from Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Our Australian firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, provides a detailed overview of Australia’s new incoming Labor Government’s tax reform agenda and its implications, with a particular emphasis on the implementation of OECD recommendations regarding the reform of the tax system.

The Government has indicated that it will be conducting targeted consultations over the coming months before releasing further details on the precise scope and operation of the proposed measures. It is expected that critical detail, and any new measures, will be provided as part of the proposed October re-release of the Federal Budget.

Read the full article here.