A&M Taxand Senior Advisors Kenneth Brewer and Alan Cathcart, and Senior Director Alon Kritzman were recently quoted in two Tax Notes articles, read them here.

Kenneth Brewer and Alan Cathcart comment on the changes made to the jurisdictional nexus requirements in the proposed U.S. foreign tax credit regs, and how this added complexity could raise some concern, but also be beneficial for certain taxpayers.