An overview from ENS, Taxand South Africa

ENS has published the latest edition of Africa Tax in Brief, providing an overview of recent tax developments from across the African continent.

The publication brings together legislative developments, administrative updates and significant court decisions from a number of African jurisdictions, covering key areas including corporate tax, VAT, customs and environmental taxes. It offers businesses a practical summary of the latest tax developments across the region.

Our South African member firm, ENS, provides the latest roundup of African tax developments, which you can read here.