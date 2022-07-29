Garrigues shares an overview of key changes regarding the waiver of the obligation to appoint a tax representative and to adhere to the electronic mailbox by taxpayers that adhere to electronic notifications in Portugal.

On 8 July 2022, the Portuguese government approved Decree-Law n.º 44/2022, allowing taxpayers resident and those who become residents outside the European Union or the European Economic Area (in a cooperative jurisdiction for tax purposes) to waive the obligation to appoint a tax representative when they adhere to electronic notifications.

