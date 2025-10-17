An overview by William Fry, Taxand Ireland

The Irish Government has recently announced its budget for 2026. It is the first of this Government’s term and aims to balance investment in the future with current economic stability, featuring €9.4 billion in tax cuts and expenditure measures alongside a projected €5.1 billion surplus.

Key initiatives target the housing crisis with €5 billion in capital investment, reduced VAT on completed apartments, tax incentives for rental and construction projects, and reforms to the Derelict Sites Levy and retrofitting reliefs. Cost-of-living support includes protections for minimum wage workers, extensions to rent and mortgage reliefs, and continued reduced VAT on energy. International and corporate tax measures include enhancements to the R&D tax credit, participation exemptions, and visual effects/digital games incentives, while domestic measures support entrepreneurs, key employees, and retail investors, including VAT reductions for food, catering, and hairdressing services, along with Stamp Duty and fund-related tax adjustments.

Sonya Manzor, Ted McGrath and Colin Bolger from our Irish member firm William Fry have published a detailed overview of the budget, including sections on personal, business, property and financial services tax, which can be read in full here.